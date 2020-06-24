A former emergency medical services worker who authorities believe diverted injectable fentanyl from ambulance supplies was indicted Monday on a drug tampering charge.
An indictment filed in Roanoke federal court accused Jeffery Leedy, 31, of Roanoke of one count of tampering with a consumer product between November 2018 and June 2019. The felony charge alleged that he acted with disregard for the risk to others.
Reedy told investigators that he diverted the drug, replaced the missing substance with saline and left the vials where they could be used for a patient, said a filing by Darren Petri, a special agent with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigations. His technique included visiting fire and rescue departments late at night when no one else was present and gluing caps back on vials he had disturbed, Petri's affidavit said. Investigators reported finding evidence of tampering to 53 vials.
The alleged crimes occurred while Leedy worked for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue — assigned to Read Mountain Fire and Rescue — LewisGale Medical Center and Centra Lynchburg General Hospital, according to court papers. He has left the hospital positions, court papers said. County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said h\e resigned his county job in June 2019.
That's the same month that court papers said Leedy sought treatment. He has been free on bond since his arrest in February on a related criminal complaint, court papers said.