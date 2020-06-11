A Roanoke man who slipped from handcuffs while in police custody and was later struck by a state police vehicle that was chasing him was given a suspended sentence for a grand larceny charge in Roanoke County.
Alexander Dayton Ramsey, 30, pleaded no contest to one charge of grand larceny on Thursday in Roanoke County Circuit Court. Two charges of statutory burglary were dropped as part of a plea agreement.
Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey sentenced Ramsey to three years with all three years suspended, which was also stipulated in the plea agreement. Ramsey will be on 12 months of supervised probation and pay $108 in restitution.
The charges stem from an incident at Blue Ridge Self Storage, where two people were filmed stealing totes of computer equipment from a storage unit and loading them into a truck. The individuals also were filmed stealing $108 from the office’s cash register.
Investigators traced the truck, which they discovered had been rented to Ramsey. Ramsey also was found pawning items valued at more than $500, which were later identified by the owner of the storage unit.
Assistant prosecutor Nate Griffith said he could not prove Ramsey’s involvement in the other two charges.
Defense attorney Rob Dean said Ramsey denies being at the storage unit that day.
Last June, Ramsey had outstanding warrants for the charges in Roanoke County and others in Roanoke when he was pulled over for a traffic stop.
Ramsey fled the scene, but was eventually found and taken to the Roanoke City jail. Once there, Ramsey slipped out of handcuffs and fled again.
Shortly afterward, a state police cruiser hit Ramsey at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Second Street Southwest. The collision was accidental, and happened when the trooper swerved to avoid Ramsey, who was running in the street, Sgt. Rick Garletts, a state police spokesman, said.
In February, Ramsey pleaded no contest in Roanoke Circuit Court to assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and to obtaining money by false pretenses. Ramsey was sentenced to four years but that time will be suspended after 15 months. Held since his arrest, he has already served half of that term.
Dean said previously that Ramsey had been struggling with drug problems at the time, but has made progress in custody and has since been allowed to work as a jail trusty.