CHRISTIANSBURG — A prosecutor shared more details Tuesday of a case in which three Atlanta men are accused of abducting a man in Roanoke to aid in a check forging scheme, then getting into a high-speed chase that ended with police officers smashing the windows of their vehicle.
In separate hearings Tuesday in Montgomery County General District Court, Bobby Joel Ward, 29, was denied bond and Mantavious Shaquan Jones, 31, withdrew his request to be allowed out of jail while awaiting trial. At a Monday hearing, the third man accused in the case, Leon Deonte Carr, 30, also was not granted bond.
All three have preliminary hearings scheduled for March 10. Defense attorney Brandon Ratliff, who represented Jones, said he may renew his request for bond then.
Outlining the allegations against the men, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan said that on Jan. 28, they approached a man in Roanoke, asked him if he wanted to make some money, then after he said he wasn't interested, forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint.
A search warrant identified the allegedly abducted man as Frank A. Tanke.
Morgan said the man told investigators that he'd gone to Roanoke the day before to visit a friend and after missing his bus out of the city, spent the night at the Rescue Mission. It was after leaving the Rescue Mission, Morgan said, that the man encountered Jones, Carr and Ward.
The Atlanta men took their captive to the Montgomery County community of Riner and the Atlantic Union Bank office there - and they sent the man inside with a check to cash, Morgan said.
A bank teller told the man that the check seemed fake, and the man replied that he was being forced to try to cash it, Morgan said.
Continuing, Morgan said the teller called the sheriff's office and deputies arrived to find Carr, Ward and Jones in their vehicle. Soon the trio drove away and a chase began, heading north on Virginia 8 to Christiansburg, then onto Interstate 81 at speeds above 100 mph, Morgan said.
Virginia State Police and other agencies joined the pursuit as it entered Roanoke County, then eventually crossed the interstate median and headed south again.
Ward drove during the chase, and that it ended with the suspects' vehicle pulling off at Exit 114, back in Christiansburg, Morgan said. The pursued vehicle pulled into a gas station parking lot near the exit and stopped, but the three men would not obey officers' commands to get out of the vehicle, Morgan said.
Officers ended up smashing the vehicle's windows to remove the men, Morgan said.
In the vehicle were a number of checks, Morgan said.
A search warrant said that the men's vehicle had been rented in College Park, Georgia. A Georgia woman's name was on the rental agreement, the search warrant said.
In Montgomery County, Ward faces two charges involving forgery, two forgery conspiracy charges, two eluding charges, and two reckless driving charges.
Jones and Carr each are charged with abduction, conspiring to commit abduction, two counts related to forgery, and two counts related to conspiring to commit forgery.
Ward faces an additional eluding charge in Roanoke County, where he has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 6.