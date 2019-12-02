A Roanoke man will serve 10 years for robbing a tobacco store last year.
Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey on Monday sentenced Ronnie Nathan Fox, 40, to 10 years of active time with 19 years suspended. He will also be on probation for nine years after his release, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Beth Oates said.
Fox showed a gun to a clerk at King Tobacco Store on Williamson Road and demanded money just before 10 p.m. Aug. 15, 2018. Roanoke County police arrested Fox a few weeks later.
Fox was charged with robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He pleaded not guilty and his case went to trial in September. The jury found him guilty on all counts.
Fox will also pay restitution of $2,500 to King Tobacco Store, Oates said.