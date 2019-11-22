A Roanoke man is wanted by police in connection to Monday’s robbery of a Grandin Road bank.
David Stafford, 41, is facing a charge of robbery for the holdup of a Pinnacle Bank branch, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Stafford isn’t in custody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities. Information can be provided anonymously.
Stafford is the second person who’s been charged in the afternoon robbery that briefly put surrounding city schools on lockdown.
Jessica Huffmyer, 35, of Roanoke, is accused of being an accomplice and was arrested Wednesday on a charge of robbery.
She’s also charged with bank robbery in Botetourt County where a Carter Bank & Trust branch on U.S. 460 was held up on Nov. 7, county officials said.
Authorities said earlier this week they believed the two cases could be connected. In both instances, a man was reported to have walked into the bank, showed a firearm and demanded money. No one was injured in either incident.
In Botetourt County, authorities said, the suspect made off with an undisclosed sum and fled in an Infiniti G35 silver sedan driven by another person who was described as a woman.
No other details were immediately released by investigators. Botetourt County hasn’t publicly identified or charged a second suspect in the Carter Bank & Trust robbery.
Huffmyer, who records indicate is also sometimes known as Jessica Akers, is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Anyone with information about Stafford is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” and reference case number 19-123194 to ensure proper delivery.