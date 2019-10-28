A Roanoke man who stole shoes and merchandise from a Roanoke County sneaker shop received a partially suspended sentence Monday9.

Roanoke County Circuit Judge James Swanson sentenced Manuel Carlos Ramirez-Godoy to time already served — just over one year — on charges of statutory burglary and grand larceny. Ramirez-Godoy, 22, also received three years of probation and will owe $3,295 to Rob Wickham, the owner of Clean Soles at Lamplighter Mall on Williamson Road.

The restitution will cover the costs of stolen shoes and clothing and repairs to a broken window.

Roanoke County officers responded to an alarm at the shoe store around 1 a.m. Oct. 14, 2018. They found the store’s front glass broken and behind the building, a cash register, backpack and 18 shirts and 20 pairs of shoes totaling more than $5,000 worth of merchandise, according to a search warrant.

Ramirez-Godoy’s student ID was found in the backpack, according to the search warrant.

The warrant said police saw a white Nissan Armada cruising the area behind the building and followed it to a home in the 3000 block of Oaklawn Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

A search of that home and the car turned up seven Nike Air Jordans, all of which were for the right foot, according to the warrant. Police also seized a sweatshirt with the phrase “Call My Lawyer” printed on it.

Wickham, the store’s owner, said last year he typically only displays the right shoes and stores the corresponding lefts in a separate part of the building.

After searching the car and the house, Roanoke County police arrested Ramirez-Godoy.

This was the third time Clean Soles had reported a burglary in three months, and Wickham said the prior break-ins led to the loss of 13 right shoes and other athletic wear.

