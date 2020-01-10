A Roanoke man will serve 14 months after leading police on a chase across three counties in April.
Jordan Scott Overstreet, 36, pleaded guilty to a felony eluding charge Monday in Roanoke County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to four years with two years and 10 months suspended.
He will serve two years of probation upon his release and his driver’s license will be suspended for six months, chief assistant prosecutor Aaron Lavinder said.
The chase started April 12 when a Vinton officer tried to pull over a Honda Accord on East Madison Avenue for not obeying a sign around 2 a.m. The car sped off, a Vinton police statement said.
The chase — at mostly between 60 and 70 mph — continued east onto Washington Avenue (Virginia 24) into Bedford County and south onto Virginia 122 near Moneta.
State police used stop sticks to disable the Honda and bring the chase to an end in Franklin County.
Overstreet was wanted on a probation violation out of Franklin County.