A little over a year after a northwest Roanoke shooting, the man convicted in the case has been ordered to serve five years in prison with an additional two years to follow.
Police were called July 31, 2018, to the corner of Crescent Street and Massachusetts Avenue, where they found Carnis Calloway, 34, with five gunshot wounds to the legs, prosecutors said. Calloway was hospitalized but recovered.
A week after the shooting, Ikheem Dontia Fraction, 24, turned himself in to police. On Tuesday, he pleaded no contest to malicious wounding and to possessing a firearm as a felon and using that weapon to commit a crime.
Roanoke assistant prosecutor John Beamer said Fraction and Calloway were involved in a dispute shortly before the attack, but he did not elaborate.
Fraction received a total of 10 years for the three charges, but that will be suspended after he serves five years. The active time represents mandatory minimum punishments on the gun charges.
Fraction’s plea agreement stipulates that he will have to serve two years in time that will be revoked for a May 2018 conviction for having a concealed weapon. He was carrying four years and eight months in suspended time on that conviction, and was on a year of probation. Calloway’s shooting occurred three months into that supervisory period.
No court date has been set to impose the revoked time.
In early 2015, Fraction himself was shot and injured when a car he was riding in on Cherry Avenue was hit by gunfire. Prosecutors said at the time that he refused to cooperate as a witness, which prompted them to drop a malicious wounding charge against the defendant in that case.