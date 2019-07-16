A Roanoke man has been ordered to serve four years for sexually assaulting a teenage acquaintance in 2016.
Irwin Issiah Junior “Seth” Seruya, 27, pleaded guilty in April to one count of indecent liberties involving a child. He was sentenced Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court.
The victim was 15 years old at the time, and guidelines in the case recommended punishments ranging from one day to three months.
Seruya’s defense attorney asked the judge to follow those guidelines, pointing to Seruya’s lack of a serious prior criminal record and his cooperation with the case. He said Seruya agreed to be interviewed by police and turned himself in after he was indicted.
But citing more than a dozen instances of inappropriate contact by Seruya, Judge William Broadhurst said he found the sentencing recommendation inappropriate.
In addition to the prison term, Seruya also must register as a sex offender, undergo a three-year term of post-release supervision, receive sexual deviance counseling and keep a 100-foot distance from playgrounds, child care centers and schools that serve juveniles.