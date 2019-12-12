What started as a sidewalk scuffle, late last year in front of an 11th Street convenience store, in just one raw instant turned deadly.
Travon Lee, one of a crowd of spectators watching a Friday night fight from the sidelines, was stabbed in the heart with a knife outside a northwest Roanoke shop. The 24-year-old, the father of a newborn son, died a few minutes before 11 p.m. Oct. 12, 2018.
On Thursday, 14 months later, the man convicted in Lee’s death, Christopher Lashay King, learned his punishment: 30 years, suspended after he serves 17.
Once he's released, King, 35, and a father himself, will be on indefinite probation.
“This whole incident is going to result in nothing less than just a waste of humanity,” Roanoke Circuit Judge William Broadhurst said as he delivered the sentence, which fell in the middle of judicial guidelines that ranged from 13 to 21½ years.
Even so, Broadhurst’s decision provoked a vocal response from more than a dozen of King’s friends and relatives. Several cried out in despair, one woman collapsed from a bench to the floor, and others had to be led out by bailiffs.
Indeed, Thursday’s sentencing provided a vivid portrait of just how many others had been collaterally injured by the attack.
Lee’s grandmother, who has vision problems, had to be led to the stand to testify.
“It’ll never be the same,” Rita Parker told the court of her life since the stabbing. “It can’t, because he’s not here. His son is here and will never know his father.
“That’s a terrible impact that you have to live with,” she added.
"Every day is a reminder of how [he] is not with us," Lee's aunt, Sharee Garnett said. "This is our last shot, our last time to be able to say that he mattered."
The defense, too, called witnesses on King's behalf, eight family members and acquaintances who said he'd had a difficult upbringing, very nearly falling into foster care before being taken in by his aunt.
"I failed my kids and I felt like I was lost," recalled his mother, Brenda King, who said crime and incarceration had made her absent during much of her children's youth. But she said they had overcome those adversities.
"He was a good guy who did a lot for a lot of people," cousin Robert Allen Dix said of King. "He was like a neighborhood father to all the kids."
King's sister, Corinthia Bufford, said she was the eldest of four siblings, all of whom were split up in their youth.
"We were going through a lot," Bufford recalled, but described her younger brother as "a peacemaker."
King initially was charged with first-degree murder in Lee's death.
At the time of the stabbing, King was fighting with a man named Cordero Oliver.
The incident was recorded by security cameras. In the silent video, King's knife is clearly visible. Oliver can be seen throwing the first punch at King; he doesn't connect, and King slashes back at him, also missing. King then chases Oliver toward where Lee is, and Lee is stabbed soon after.
Why King suddenly turned on Lee remains unclear, but at the end of a bench trial in mid-August, Broadhurst found him guilty on a reduced count of second-degree murder.
It’s unclear exactly what prompted the initial scuffle. Statements during the trial suggested multiple motives, from a simple street corner show of disrespect to a family dispute to a clash between opposing gangs.
"I don't know what was going through Mr. King's mind. Only Mr. King knows that," defense attorney Richard West said. "He's an honorable man who made a mistake."
But Roanoke assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner stressed that Lee was "an innocent bystander" who did not instigate the fight.
"Travon Lee was killed because he was at the wrong place at the wrong time with the wrong people," she said.
At the close of the August bench trial, Broadhurst called out Oliver for his role in the fracas. Oliver was not criminally charged following the fight, and while the judge did not invoke Oliver's name Thursday, it was clear he still felt others shared blame.
"Unlike almost every other case I have had involving violence, murder or otherwise, this one involves someone who is not before the court who introduced violence and threat and thuggery to the whole situation," Broadhurst said.