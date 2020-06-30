A man convicted of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s Roanoke house and spiking a pitcher of tea with methamphetamine will have to serve three years in prison.
Soon after the burglary, in early January, the woman returned home and consumed the tea.
“She felt drugged,” prosecutors said in November.
Although she was otherwise not injured, hospital tests later showed a positive screen for amphetamines.
Elvis Jarrett Mullins, 41, of Troutville was later arrested in part because a home security camera had captured footage of someone in the woman’s home.
In November, he pleaded no contest to breaking and entering and to adulterating food or drink.
On Friday, a judge sentenced Mullins to eight years, with five years suspended.
Mullins has already served about 15 months. He took part in the Alpha drug rehabilitation program but, because of pandemic precautions, remains 10 days shy of completing it. He apologized for the incident and to the victim, with whom he has a son.
Judge David Carson praised Mullins' recovery efforts but also called the crime a "poisoning,” which he said could have proved disastrous had the couple’s young child also consumed the tea.
“You can’t tell me you were certain it wasn’t going to be both of them” drinking it, Carson told him. “Can you imagine where you’d be if either or both of them had been hurt?”
Mullins will be on probation for one year after his release.