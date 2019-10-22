A man who used fuel and a lighter to burn his former girlfriend during an argument last year was sentenced Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court.
Eugene Wesley Stephens Jr. received seven years in prison for the malicious wounding.
The incident happened July 9, 2018, at the northwest Roanoke home of his ex-girlfriend, Katalina Ibarria-Williams.
At Stephens’ bench trial in June, Ibarria-Williams testified that she had recently ended her relationship with Stephens. They were in her carport, she said, when he splashed liquid on her then came at her with a lighter.
The liquid on her did not ignite, but she said Stephens then set fire to some nearby towels and those flames spread to puddled fuel, which burned her foot.
“Fire runs fast. It ran straight at me,” Ibarria-Williams said.
Four toes on her left foot were injured, but she said she has a nursing background and treated her wounds herself. She was unable to wear a shoe for more than a month.
Both she and a Roanoke police officer who responded said they smelled gasoline, but the blaze reportedly did not cause any other serious damage.
Judge Chris Clemens said at the trial that the case more than supported a charge of malicious wounding, and he convicted Stephens.
Stephens, 55, was also convicted last year of violating the protective order Ibarria-Williams obtained after she was burned. He has already received four months in jail for that.
At Stephens’ sentencing hearing Tuesday, Ibarria-Williams testified again and said Stephens had threatened her before the 2018 attack.
Asked by Stephens’ lawyer why she did not report those incidents to police, she responded bluntly: “He never set me on fire before.”
Stephens previously claimed that Ibarria-Williams was the aggressor, but on Tuesday he admitted he had been drinking and using drugs when the attack happened.
“I’m not that type of person,” Stephens said in court. “I have never had nothing done like this before.”
Stephens’ seven-year term marks the midpoint of sentencing guidelines, which ranged from three years and nine months to eight and a half years.
“This is unacceptable behavior,” Clemens told him.
After Tuesday’s hearing, a woman in the gallery loudly accused Ibarria-Williams of lying. Bailiffs ordered her to leave.
Stephens reportedly has 12 prior felony convictions but — with the exception of a juvenile charge of attempted malicious wounding from 1982 — none of those are violent offenses.
He is currently being held in the Rockbridge Regional Jail on a felony driving conviction that could bring him an additional two years, and next month he’s due in Roanoke County Circuit Court where revocations for DUI refusal, driving on a revoked license and property damage could prompt up to an additional six years.