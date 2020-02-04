A Roanoke man convicted of the aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13 was ordered this week to serve five years in prison.
Justin Charles Lawrence, 40, was found guilty of that charge during a bench trial in October. The judge dismissed a related count of indecent liberties.
At a sentencing hearing Tuesday, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Courtney Turner noted that the incident occurred in December 2017 and was immediately reported by the victim, who was 6 years old at the time. The girl, a child of one of Lawrence's acquaintances, told police she had been groped and gave investigators a description of inappropriate touching.
"This is an egregious offense ... something that will impact [her] forever," Turner said.
Although she acknowledged that Lawrence has no prior sex-related offenses, Turner called his past criminal history "atrocious" and said it included convictions for larceny, drugs and violence.
As he had at trial, Lawrence maintained his innocence Tuesday.
"I did not do this. I've done a lot of stupid things in my life, but this ain't one of them," he told the judge.
Defense attorney Rob Dean acknowledged the seriousness of the offense but argued that "at least from his perspective, it was a misunderstanding."
Dean said that his client has taken steps to resolve his issues with drugs and alcohol, get an education and build a career.
In rendering his decision, Judge William Broadhurst cited both Lawrence's psychosexual evaluation and his own verdict.
"I don't find you're an active risk to re-offend, but the offense was proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Broadhurst told him.
His five-year term falls toward the lower end of the sentencing guidelines, which ranged from three years and eight month to 10 years and nine months.
Lawrence said in court that he intends to appeal his case. His appeal bond was set at $50,000.