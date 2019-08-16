Defense attorneys cited untreated schizophrenia and undiagnosed psychosis as possible explanations for why a 21-year-old man beat his grandmother to death last summer in Roanoke.
Those details came out Friday morning during a hearing at which Dontae Brown pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder of Charlotte Brewster, 64.
His plea agreement brought him a life sentence, a term that will be suspended after Brown serves 25 years. Two additional charges of malicious wounding were dropped as a result of his plea.
At the hearing, Roanoke assistant prosecutor John Beamer said Brown moved to Roanoke from New York in 2018 and lived with his mother at first, but was kicked out a week before the incident because of an unreported assault against her.
On the afternoon of Aug. 29, Brown was living with Brewster at her apartment on Ferncliffe Avenue when police were called. Brewster, bleeding, told officers that Brown had hit her with a broom handle. Brown was arrested, charged with assault, served with a protective order and then released.
In spite of the order, Beamer said, Brown returned to his grandmother's home. Security video shows them going for a walk together that night.
Just after 11:30 a.m. the next day, the video shows that a home health nurse arrived. No one answered her knock, but she could hear crying inside so she called police.
The responding officer's body camera captured footage of Brown standing over a visibly injured Brewster, and Brewster told police her grandson had attacked her, prosecutors said.
She was hospitalized but died Aug. 31, with the medical examiner determining that her death was caused by complications from blunt-force trauma.
"She had contusions basically all over her body, with lacerations to the neck and the back of her head," Beamer explained.
Defense attorney Drew Givens agreed that the summary of evidence was accurate but added that Brown had a troubled upbringing, cognitive limitations and "significant mental health problems."
"He was not being treated at the time of this incident, not being medicated likely because no one knew," Givens said in court.
Jailed, Brown initially was found unable to stand trial, but he was treated at Central State Hospital and his competency reportedly was restored. Doctors said he exhibited symptoms of psychosis and schizophrenia but responded to medication.
Givens said Brown asked him to make a statement on his behalf in court, "to express his sincere remorse for what happened."
"If his family were here, he would want to tell them he understands how much pain he has inflicted, and he has taken this plea in part to make amends," Givens said.
Court records show Dontae Brown is also sometimes known as Norelle Danay Valentino and Aaliyah M. Brown.