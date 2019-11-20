After they kicked a party-crasher out of their Hunt Avenue gathering early on May 18, a small mob chased him upstairs to a second-floor apartment, where he locked himself in.
On his way out, the uninvited man had reportedly struck the hostess, 23-year-old Jasmine Thompson. A half-dozen guests gathered outside his apartment, pounding on the door, eager to continue discussions with him.
Their target, Labronze Markeith Young, 37, unlocked the door to them, but testimony in Roanoke Circuit Court this week claimed it was open only about three seconds. In that brief moment, he lunged forward with what was described as a butcher knife, which he stuck into Thompson's chest before retreating back inside.
Although Thompson's injury initially did not seem critical, emergency crews soon found that her heart had been punctured. She had surgery and spent nearly a week in the hospital but recovered.
On Monday, a jury was convened to determine whether Young had committed both attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding.
In his opening remarks, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Jeremy Theisen called Young's attack "pointless ... brutal ... senseless," but defense attorney James Steele II argued that the commonwealth's evidence lacked both malice and intent, necessary components for a conviction.
"This is a case of self-defense," Steele claimed.
After a full day of hearing evidence, jurors deliberated until about 8 p.m.
They acquitted Young on the attempted murder charge and found him guilty on a reduced count of unlawful wounding, recommending he receive 2½ years in prison.
Shaina Hardy, Thompson's sister, testified about the events of that night and addressed claims that the mob trying to get into Young's apartment was armed with at least one blade.
"I didn't see a knife at all," Hardy said, adding that the door seemed too study to break down, even if she had wanted to or had tried.
One Roanoke police officer who responded described the setting as chaotic but he said he saw no weapons.
"Everybody on scene was hysterical," he said. "I believe that may have been alcohol-induced."
Young did not testify.
His sentencing is expected to take place early next year.