The operator of a large-scale Roanoke Valley drug ring who was put under intense police surveillance in 2017 was found guilty of all charges in a federal trial this week.
Monta Orlando Jordan, 44, “faces decades behind bars” as a result of his conviction Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen said in a news release.
Multiple Roanoke Valley drug task force agents and witnesses to Jordan’s drug activities testified for the prosecution during the six-day trial. Jordan put on no defense evidence. The jury ruled after deliberating for three hours, 22 minutes.
His convictions included engaging in a drug trafficking conspiracy in 2016, 2017 and 2018 that plotted to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin, at least half a kilogram of cocaine, at least half a kilogram of methamphetamine and a large quantity of fentanyl. He was also convicted of a gun charge.
A judge will set a date to determine Jordan’s sentence, which could be enhanced because of previous drug-related convictions. He was returned to jail, where he has been held since late summer 2017.
Jordan lived in southwest Roanoke and stashed drugs at a house near the Fairland neighborhood of northwest Roanoke, investigators said in documents filed in U.S. District Court. The documents included an application approved by a judge to mount a camera in February 2017 on a utility pole to watch Jordan’s residence, a house near Brambleton Avenue. Agents who later searched the home seized computers.
Sixteen-hour-a-day surveillance for a month of 2017 showed that Jordan routinely left that address and drove “straight” to a “stash house” in the Hershberger area, filings said. Police who listened to Jordan’s phone calls found that he would routinely receive a request for drugs, drive to the Hershberger-area house and spend a short time inside before meeting the other party, a filing said. A search of the stash house yielded a digital scale, a device called a “kilo press,” baggies, packaging material and other items, a filing said.
Police also attached a GPS monitor to Jordan’s vehicles, which included a white Mercedes Benz GLE SUV. The tracker, which hangs on with strong magnets and runs on battery power sufficient for 10 to 14 days, emits a signal that police can follow using a computer. Police used the monitors “to safely track the suspect’s vehicular activity and identify” where he met others involved in the drug trade so those locations could be watched, a court filing said.
Cullen’s news release said Jordan employed couriers and received drugs through the mail and package shipping services. One courier was stopped on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County with more than 4 pounds of fentanyl inside a hidden compartment in the vehicle.
Jordan was never found with drugs in his possession, his defense attorney said. But investigators collected evidence that he handled large quantities of cash and had no employment, they said. One informant told police that they once helped Jordan count $100,000, a court filing said. Investigators intercepted an outbound package that contained $49,950 hidden in a basketball, prosecutors said.