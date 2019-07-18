It’s the kind of crime that sticks in the memory, sourly, even years after the fact.
Spring 2007: A 63-year old man visiting his late wife’s grave in northwest Roanoke is approached by two younger men who want money. As the widower shows them his empty wallet, they take him to the ground. One tries to stab him in the chest and fails but still cuts the man’s arm deeply enough to need stitches.
The assailants, cousins in their early 20s, wound up serving a decade in prison for robbery and malicious wounding.
One of them, Dustin Clinton Delp, was later identified by the victim in court as having been neither the initial aggressor nor the knifeman. He was finally released in January 2017.
On Tuesday, however, Delp, now 31, was back before a judge, the same one who sentenced him in 2008, facing new charges and potentially decades in prison time that had been suspended against him.
Delp was accused of breaking into a relative’s southwest Roanoke home in 2018 and stealing a small arsenal of weapons.
All told, he drew another dozen years to serve.
The burglary involved the theft of three pistols, several long guns — three AR-15s, a shotgun and an AK-47-style rifle — and about 2,000 rounds of ammunition. Police found his fingerprints on a box of bullets that had been abandoned nearby, and he later confessed. For a time, he had even faced the prospect of federal charges, officials said.
At Tuesday's hearing, Delp resolved his case by pleading no contest to breaking and entering, larceny and having guns as a felon.
Through a plea agreement, Delp got a little over five years in mandatory minimum time on the gun charge.
He also must pay $6,000 in restitution for the weapons, which prosecutors said have not been recovered.
The break-in marked a violation of Delp's probation from the 2007 attack, for which he carried 29 years in revocable prison time. On that offense, he drew seven more years, putting his total sentence at 12 years.
Court records show that between his release in 2017 and his arrest this year, Delp actually served months in custody for misdemeanors and probation violations, largely for testing positive for cocaine use.
At Tuesday's hearing, Delp thanked Judge William Broadhurst for ordering him into the Alpha drug treatment program last year, which he said helped him beat his addictions. Three defense witnesses — his mother, his girlfriend and his cousin — all testified that he had lately been sober and employed, a thoughtful and positive force in their lives.
In earlier hearings, it was argued that Delp's IQ had been gauged at about 64 and he'd suffered childhood abuse by his father, which, defense attorney John Varney said this week, led to stints in foster care. Prison soon followed.
"Pretty much his entire 20s were spent in the penitentiary," Varney observed.
But in arguing for revoked time, Roanoke assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz looked back at the severity of the initial crime that began Delp's chain.
"It shocked the conscience, what people could do to one another, that Mr. Delp could be so heartless," Dietz said in court.
In delivering the 12-year term, Broadhurst noted that Delp hadn't been out of custody long enough to give much of a measure of a desire to change, but he said the circumstances of the burglary were "significant and, frankly, frightening."
"That's your sentence. That's your future. Let's get in there and get this time done and get out and try to do it right the next time," the judge said.