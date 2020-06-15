A Roanoke man who is accused of causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence in the Cave Spring area faces an additional charge of felony murder.
A Roanoke County Circuit Court grand jury indicted Kenneth Sterling Inger, 58, earlier this month. Inger previously had been indicted on charges of aggravated manslaughter, driving under the influence and two counts of felony hit and run.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Brian Holohan said he felt confident bringing forward the additional indictment of felony murder after looking at prior cases and considering the facts of Inger’s case.
Inger is scheduled to go on trial in the fall.
Inger was arrested in October after a multiple-vehicle crash Sept. 10 killed another driver, Thomas Orr II, on Brambleton Avenue at its intersection with Garst Mill Road.
The collision was set off when a white Volvo sedan, driven by Inger, ran into the back of a Toyota Sienna driven by Orr, authorities have said. Orr’s vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Volvo went on to hit a Cadillac that was pushed into a pickup. Inger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Cadillac was seen at the hospital and released. The pickup driver was uninjured.