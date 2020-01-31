A fatal Northeast Roanoke shooting from last spring will bring a Roanoke man about two decades in prison.
On Friday, Laron Tremaine Simmons pleaded no contest to two counts in the April 25 death of Jeremy Lee Altman: first-degree murder and the use of a firearm to commit that crime.
Simmons, now 19, was arrested one day after Altman, 40, was found dead at his home in the 2100 block of Colgate Street, about two blocks east of Williamson Road.
In a summary of evidence, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney David Billingsley said that in the hours prior to the shooting, Simmons sent more than a half-dozen texts regarding a debt Altman allegedly owed him.
“Have that money or it’s gonna get ugly,” one of them read, and a search warrant filed last year said a witness told police they had a record of threats sent by Simmons to Altman.
Billingsley said Altman was shot four times that night. One slug struck the back of Altman’s head, near the bottom of his skull; another penetrated his chest; a third, to his abdomen, fractured his pelvis; and the fourth passed through his thigh.
Two prosecution witnesses who were not named in court were willing to testify had the case gone to trial, Billingsley said. One was an acquaintance of Simmons' who claimed to have been present when he got rid of a gun after the shooting; the other was a Roanoke inmate who was in jail when the shooting occurred but offered authorities details about the shooting that he said he got from Simmons while they were in custody together.
No eyewitnesses to the shooting came forward, but an acquaintance of Altman’s saw Simmons running away from the scene soon after, Billingsley said.
"A couple of other potential witnesses were never willing to come forward," he added later, citing those complications as motivation for the plea agreement. Although Simmons' 20-year term is more in line with sentencing guidelines for second-degree murder, "We weren't willing to call it anything other than first-degree murder," Billingsley said.
Aside from entering his pleas, Simmons made no comments in court and did not contest the evidence against him.
Though his agreement, he was given 27 years on the murder, suspended after he serves 17, plus an additional three years as a mandatory minimum punishment on the firearm offense.