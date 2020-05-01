Police are investigating the death of a Roanoke man during a police chase in Southampton County.
Keshon Darius Reynolds, 20, of Roanoke, was pronounced dead at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond on April 21 after a vehicle he was driving crashed during a police chase in Drewryville, according to a Southampton County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Drewryville is located about an hour south of Richmond and 15 miles east of Emporia and Interstate 95.
Reynolds fled a traffic stop initiated just before 9 a.m. by a Southampton deputy on U.S. 58 near Barhams Hill Road in Drewryville, the release stated. Police chased him for about a mile before the vehicle drove through the median, crossed both eastbound lanes and went into the woods.
Deputies found Reynolds unresponsive and with significant head trauma, according to the release. His injuries appeared to police on scene to be consistent with a gunshot wound and not the crash.
Police found a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine and a 9 mm casing that matched the ammunition in the pistol in the vehicle, the release stated. No deputies fired their weapons during the pursuit.
The Richmond medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy. Staff there did not immediately respond to a request for information.
Reynolds was wanted on a warrant out of Roanoke, where he was accused of shooting into an occupied dwelling in the 700 block of Westwood Boulevard on April 18, city police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said. No injuries were reported in that incident.
The case was domestic in nature, and there was a protective order issued against Reynolds, Cline said. She released no details on the firearm used in the Roanoke shooting.