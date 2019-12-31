CHRISTIANSBURG — A Roanoke man who is a licensed counselor is in the Montgomery County Jail after he was arrested and charged with two counts of using the internet to solicit sex with a minor, according to town police.
Jason Robert Francisco, 40, is being held in the jail without bond.
The charges are the result of an undercover operation conducted by Christiansburg police investigators, according to a department news release.
Francisco had internet chat conversations with an investigator posing as a 13-year-old girl, police said. During those conversations, he arranged to meet the individual he believed to be a minor for sexual purposes, police said. He arranged to meet the person in Christiansburg.
Christiansburg police identified Francisco through a subsequent investigation and arrested him after he arrived at the meeting place that was agreed upon during the online chat, police said.
Francisco is charged with two counts of sexual solicitation of a minor using electronic communication.
Online solicitation of a minor is a felony. If convicted, the offender — if they believe the child is under 15 years old — can be sentenced to between five and 30 years in prison.
Francisco was, as of early Tuesday afternoon, listed as a counselor with Thriveworks, a counseling service with an office in Roanoke, according to the company’s website.
In his staff bio, Francisco stated that he has been working as a licensed counselor in the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas for more than 13 years. He stated that he has specific experience working in the school system providing therapy to students throughout the school day. He also stated that he has experience working with children and their families in the home environment.
His biography was gone from the Thriveworks website by late Tuesday afternoon.
Francisco is listed as a licensed professional counselor, according to a search on the Virginia Department of Health Professions’ website. His license status is shown as active.