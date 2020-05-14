A Roanoke man was arrested this week and charged in a shooting incident, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Jayquan Shameek Andrews, 23, is accused of shooting a handgun at a vehicle that was occupied by a woman and a juvenile, officials said.
No one was injured. The altercation, which was domestic in nature, happened about 12:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Mercer Avenue Northwest, police said.
Andrews was arrested Tuesday and was listed as being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.
He’s been charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
A court date for his case wasn’t immediately listed.