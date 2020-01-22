A Roanoke man has been charged in a Jan. 11 shooting that left one person injured, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Donnoye Duwayne Foster, 25, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding Friday, according to jail and court records. He’s accused of wounding another man in the shooting, which happened on a Saturday morning in the 2500 block of Liberty Road Northwest, authorities said.
The victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening, officials said at the time.
Foster is currently listed as being held without bond in the city jail. He has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 19.