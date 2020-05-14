A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged in a weekend shooting incident, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Darryl Dennard Thompson, 31, is accused of firing at a vehicle that was carrying a woman and a juvenile, officials said.
No injuries were reported. The altercation, which was domestic in nature, happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Hershberger Road Northwest, authorities said.
Thompson was arrested Tuesday and was listed as being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.
He’s being held on charges of shooting at an occupied vehicle, two counts of attempted malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.