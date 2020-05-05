A man was charged Tuesday in a robbery that happened at gunpoint, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Shaqwan Eugene Fletcher of Roanoke was listed as being held without bond at the Roanoke City Jail.
The police said he was arrested after being charged in an April 20 robbery that happened in the 3500 block of Dona Drive Northwest. He’s accused of approaching a woman he knew, brandishing a firearm and taking her keys away. He is suspected of firing his gun during the incident, a police spokeswoman said.
Investigators suspect Fletcher took something out of the woman’s vehicle before running away. No one was injured in the incident.
Fletcher is being held on a robbery charge and a gun charge, according to jail records. A court date for his case wasn’t immediately listed.