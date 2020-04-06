Six months after a fatal shooting outside a Williamson Road nightspot, a Roanoke man has been charged and arrested in the case.
John Craig "J.C." Wilson, 34, was indicted Monday by a grand jury on counts of first-degree murder, using a gun to commit that crime and having a firearm as a felon. Later in the afternoon, a police spokeswoman said Wilson had turned himself in and was in custody at the jail.
Wilson is accused of shooting and killing Chad Erndt, 30, of Roanoke on Oct. 5 in the 3800 block of Williamson Road Northwest. Erndt was found dead in the parking lot of a bar, W.R. Brews, shortly before midnight.
But there had been an incident at that location before the shooting: Search warrants filed in Roanoke Circuit Court said that some hours prior to the attack on Erndt, police were called to W.R. Brews because of a customer who had been kicked out of the bar "for causing a disturbance."
"Roanoke Police had responded earlier that evening and spoke with the individual described by witnesses," a warrant said.
"However, witnesses reported the suspect returned and shot the victim," it said.
Those court documents showed that police searched multiple vehicles, including a Nissan Maxima that had what was described as a bullet hole in one window, and a GMC Yukon that police said had ties to Wilson. Another warrant said surveillance cameras captured footage of that SUV leaving the scene "moments after the shooting occurred."
A search of an address that reportedly was Wilson's residence led police to seize shoes, clothing, ammunition, cellphones and a computer, according to warrants.
It was not clear Monday whether Wilson has a lawyer. He has not yet been assigned a court date.
Despite the ongoing emergency status recently declared by the state Supreme Court in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Roanoke on Monday held what prosecutors called "a very limited and heavily modified grand jury." Roughly a half-dozen jurors heard evidence in several cases, including Wilson's. Prosecutors said last week that the proceeding would be held in the city's largest circuit courtroom and that jurors would observe additional precautions to ensure social distancing.