A Roanoke man who was wanted by police was arrested Thursday.
DeShawn Lamar Johnson, 30, is charged with shooting into an occupied home on Abbott Street Northwest shortly before Christmas, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
No injuries were reported, authorities said. The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Damage to a house was found. Officers also reported finding a crashed vehicle they believed Johnson had been driving.
The events that led up to the gunfire remain under investigation, a police spokeswoman said Friday.
In addition to the December charge, two drug charges were filed against Johnson when he was taken into custody Thursday, according to arrest records.
He’s currently listed as being held without bond in the city jail.