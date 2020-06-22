A domestic assault case in Roanoke County led to an overnight standoff in Roanoke on Sunday, authorities said.
The standoff, which happened in the 2500 block of Edinburgh Drive Northwest, came to an end hours later when John Andrew Burch surrendered to officers, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Burch, 51, of Roanoke was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and abduction in a suspected domestic assault reported shortly after noon Sunday in Roanoke County, officials said. A woman in that case was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Warrants for Burch were issued Sunday, and Roanoke police located him about 1 p.m. at a home on Edinburg Drive.
Officers said Burch barricaded himself inside the residence with a firearm. The standoff that ensued stretched into mid-morning Monday, and included support from the Roanoke Police Tactical Response Team, Roanoke County SWAT and Salem Emergency Response Team.
Burch surrendered without incident about 10:30 a.m. Monday, officials said. He was listed as being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
No injuries were reported in the standoff. Roanoke County police said their investigation into the matter is ongoing.