A Roanoke landlord pleaded guilty Monday to charges that he sent dozens of harassing emails to an attorney with the Legal Aid Society.
Robert Harris agreed to pay a $250 fine and have no contact with the attorney for the next year, said Roanoke assistant prosecutor John Beamer.
The criminal charge stemmed from a complaint Legal Aid attorney Emily Jewett filed in court last month, which said she had received more than 180 emails from Harris since she took on one of his tenants as a client last year.
Jewett wrote in the criminal complaint that “the bulk of the language used in numerous emails is overtly sexual and implicitly violent.”
Harris had all 30 days of jail time suspended on the misdemeanor charge of harassment by computer, Beamer said.
“I’m just happy it’s resolved, really,” Jewett said Monday of the criminal charge. “This has been the worst experience of my life.”
Monday’s hearing followed the culmination of suits that Harris and Legal Aid brought against each other related to the case involving Harris’ tenant. In July, a judge ordered Harris to pay $35,000 to resolve his claim against Jewett and Legal Aid.
The dispute isn’t entirely over. Harris has appealed a two-year protective order obtained by Jewett. That hearing is set for November, Jewett said.