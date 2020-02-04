A little over three weeks after a fatal shooting in northwest Roanoke, a 19-year-old man has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder.
That indictment came Monday against Camron Gil Williams, who also faces counts of having a firearm as a felon and using it to commit a killing.
Williams was taken into custody one day after the fatal Jan. 12 shooting of Naison Brewer, 25, and was initially charged with second-degree murder. His prior felonies, which would make it illegal for him to have or use a gun, include convictions in Roanoke for cocaine possession last year and larceny in 2018.
Brewer, who was also from Roanoke, was shot just after midnight during a incident at the Villages at Lincoln housing complex on Gandy Road. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but died soon after.
As the investigation continues, police have asked anyone with information to call 344-8500, or send a text, starting with the term "RoanokePD," to 274637. They have said they will accept anonymous tips.
Also Monday, Roanoke's grand jury returned new indictments against a man previously accused of being involved in a shooting that happened at lunchtime last spring outside Bob & Cheryl's restaurant on Shenandoah Avenue.
Lamar Antoine Barnett, 35, is charged with malicious wounding, malicious wounding by mob, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He was part of a trio that, on May 29, confronted plumber Miquel "Shane" Harper following a traffic dispute that was escalated by Barnett's cousin, Anthony Brian Barnett. A brawl ensued and Harper, who was armed, shot and wounded both Barnetts before being hit by gunfire from a third cousin, Floyd Mitchell Harris.
The cases stalled briefly late last year after Harper declined to testify against them. Prosecutors then dropped charges against Lamar Barnett and Harris, granted Harper immunity, and pursued convictions against Anthony Barnett.
During a two-day trial last month, the prosecution argued that by calling his cousin for help and assembling a group, Anthony Barnett was guilty as a principal in the second degree and responsible for its actions even though he didn't shoot anyone or even have a gun.
Jurors acquitted Anthony Barnett of three more serious charges but found him guilty of wounding by mob and assault; they asked that he be given eight years to serve when he's sentenced later this year.
Although prosecutors have said from the beginning that reviving charges against the other two cousins was a possibility, no new case was presented against Floyd Harris on Monday.
Lamar Barnett was not listed as being in custody Tuesday afternoon.