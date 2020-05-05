A Roanoke grand jury issued indictments Monday against a man charged in a 2019 stabbing and another man accused of striking a pedestrian while driving under the influence, according to circuit court records.
Carl Robert Davis, 44, of Roanoke was indicted on charges of malicious wounding and statutory burglary.
He was arrested last summer after police said an assailant forced his way into a home in the 300 block of Ninth Street Southeast and attacked another man. The victim, who had been stabbed, was treated at a hospital.
Davis has a trial date tentatively set for July 16.
Terry Jason Rigsby, 36, of Vinton was indicted in a crash that police said left one person injured.
The collision happened in February in the 1600 block of Hershberger Road. A search warrant said a vehicle ran off the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk as well as a utility pole. The pedestrian was treated at a hospital, police said.
Rigsby is charged with driving while intoxicated, hit-and-run, and DUI maiming. A trial date wasn’t immediately listed for his case.