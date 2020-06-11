A Wednesday fire at a boarded up residential structure was set, a spokeswoman for Roanoke's fire and emergency medical services said Thursday in an emailed statement.
The cause of a fire in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue NW "has been deemed incendiary," said the statement issued by Community Risk Reduction Specialist Kristen Perdue.
Fire crews were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and found heavy smoke coming from a boarded-up building, according to an earlier news release. There were no injuries caused by the fire.
Police and fire officials are seeking suspects. They ask that anyone with information about the fire call the Roanoke fire marshal's office at (540) 853-2795 or the police department at (540) 344-8500. Information also can be texted to 274637; senders are asked to begin the text with "RoanokePD" so that it reaches the correct officers.