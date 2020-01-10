Within 15 minutes one day last spring, a minor traffic dispute spiraled first into a fistfight, then a shoot-out, violence that left three people wounded by gunfire outside a Roanoke restaurant, right at the lunch hour.
On Friday, after two days of trial, the man who sparked the melee — Anthony Brian Barnett — was found guilty of wounding by mob, which in Virginia carries between five and 20 years in prison, and a reduced count of assault and battery.
Jurors recommended he serve a total of eight years once he’s formally sentenced in April.
Barnett, 33, was acquitted of three more serious charges that could have brought him decades behind bars, offenses that included attempted murder and two counts of using a firearm in the incident — unconventional accusations given that, as prosecutors stated early on, Barnett “didn’t shoot anyone. He didn’t even have a gun.”
In her opening statement, defense attorney Sheila Moheb told the jury, “This is quite frankly one of the most bizarre cases I’ve ever been involved in. … They have admitted my client never used a firearm.”
But Roanoke assistant prosecutor Joshua Dietz’s case theorized that Barnett was guilty as a principal in the second degree, that by calling for backup in his dispute with the other driver he had formed a mob and was responsible for all its actions.
“Anthony Barnett was the instigator. … He set in motion all of the events,” Dietz said. “In the process, he put in danger the lives of multiple, multiple people.”
Much of the testimony and evidence put faces to those bystanders: other diners, including an infant; a waitress who called 911 before shots were even fired; and the panicked occupants of a passing Valley Metro bus.
Previous hearings have established that at about 1 p.m. May 29, in the parking lot of Bob & Cheryl's restaurant on Shenandoah Avenue, Barnett's outgoing car passed a box truck driven by plumber Miquel “Shane” Harper.
Although the vehicles came close, there was no contact but Barnett and Harper cursed each other from inside their vehicles.
Harper and his teenage son went inside to have lunch and Barnett drove off, but he soon circled back and beckoned the plumber out for a more heated verbal confrontation. The spat went nowhere and Barnett left again, then phoned his cousin, Lamar Antoine Barnett, 34, who came to the restaurant with another relative, Floyd Mitchell Harris, 39.
Barnett called Harper out once more and then reportedly punched him. Security video suggested that the others also attacked Harper, who then drew a handgun and shot both of the Barnetts multiple times as they fled.
As Harper was going back inside, he was shot from behind and injured. Police accused Harris of firing that shot, but Harper declared that, if called to testify, he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Harper was never criminally charged in the incident but, on the advice of his lawyer, he asked that prosecutors guarantee his immunity.
In the wake of that turn, prosecutors dropped the charges against Harris and Lamar Barnett — leaving the option to bring them back later — and focused solely on Anthony Barnett. After they granted Harper what they deemed “transactional immunity,” he agreed this week to testify in that case.
On the stand, he described being called out of the restaurant for a second time by Anthony Barnett, who he said immediately punched him, and he said that Barnett's two relatives soon joined in.
“I fell to the ground, and that’s when they proceeded to kick and hit me,” he testified, adding that he was carrying a .380-caliber Glock for which he said he has a concealed-carry permit.
“I gave out a verbal warning to get off of me or I was going to shoot,” Harper said.
"Did they slow down or stop or anything at all?" Dietz asked.
"No,” Harper told him. “I retrieved my weapon from my pocket, raked the slide and commenced to fire.
"I assert that I was acting in self-defense. I assert that I did what I thought I needed to do to preserve my health and life," Harper said.
On cross-examination, Moheb asked him about his conditional immunity.
He told her: "Police officers fall under incredible scrutiny when they shoot someone, in this day and time. And I'm a civilian. So, for me, I felt that in order to protect myself — as I was the one that was just going about my daily routine and did not antagonize anyone — I thought it was the best way to protect myself."
A Glock 19, seized in the investigation, is believed to be the weapon used against Harper.
Moheb called Harris as a defense witness. While he appeared in court Friday, he also invoked the Fifth Amendment.
The defense did not put on any other evidence and Anthony Barnett did not testify.
"My client is charged with things he didn't do," Moheb argued. "My client's intention was never to involve somebody else in some kind of mob." To that end, a Roanoke police detective testified that Anthony Barnett told him he had called only Lamar Barnett, who brought Harris without his knowledge.
Prosecution witnesses included Doug Shaffner, who was having lunch with his wife at Bob & Cheryl's the day of the shooting. He testified he saw the fight start, and he said his first impulse was to try to intervene. When the shooting began, however, he, his wife, and others inside took cover in the rear of the restaurant.
Tiffany Clark was working that day. She served Anthony Barnett a carry-out order and was about to take Harper's order when she said Barnett appeared at the door and told him, "I need you to come outside."
She testified that Barnett punched Harper first and recalled that the other two men did not join in "until Mr. Harper started to fight back."
Clark phoned 911 to report the brawl. While she was talking to the dispatcher, gunshots rang out and her call, which was played for the jury, quickly became frantic. She also helped treat Harper inside the restaurant after he was shot.
"I grabbed clean towels and pressed them against the hole in his back and tried to stop the bleeding," she said.
Body camera footage from one of the first officers on the scene shows Harper receiving aid as he sits in a booth, bloodied. Behind him, a frightened-looking woman cradles a baby.
Security video from inside a passing Valley Metro bus was also shown in court. Its audio caught both the sound of gunshots and the shrieks of the riders.
Jurors deliberated for about three hours before returning their verdict. Dietz said it is not yet clear whether his office will use Harper as a witness to bring back the charges against either Harris or Lamar Barnett.
Anthony Barnett has also been charged with eluding police and drug possession, from a separate incident. Those cases are set to be scheduled early next month.