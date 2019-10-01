A Roanoke County woman has been charged with felony homicide and abuse or neglect in the death of her 95-year-old mother.
Beverly June Baker, 70, is scheduled for trial in February. She’s currently listed as being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.
Search warrants show that the conditions and care of 95-year-old Margarette Baker have been under investigation since New Year’s Day when she was admitted to LewisGale Medical Center’s intensive care unit.
Investigators wrote that first responders found her lying on the floor of a home with injuries that appeared inconsistent with a fall. She was reportedly described as extremely dehydrated, dirtied and authorities indicated they were looking into how long she had been on the floor.
She died 10 days later, according to an obituary. The obituary listed Beverly J. Baker as her daughter.
In August, a grand jury indicted Baker on charges of felony homicide and the abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult, according to Roanoke County Circuit Court records.
The language of the indictments indicates Baker is accused of unintentionally causing her mother’s death through abuse and neglect while being responsible for her care.
An order for a psychological evaluation of Baker was entered by the court in September.
Search warrants filed last winter sought copies of Margarette Baker’s prior medical records and authorization to search a house in southwest county listed in her name. The address of that home is also given as the address of Beverly Baker in court records.
Defense attorney David Steidle said Tuesday he couldn’t comment on the details of the case at this time. But he said Baker had no prior criminal history of any type.
“She’s never been in trouble with the law before,” he said.
A prosecutor on the case didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.