A Roanoke County woman has been charged in a shooting that injured one person Monday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Catlyn Deanna Stewart, 27, is being held without bond on charges of malicious wounding, firing a gun in an occupied building, attempted robbery, abduction, possession of a gun as a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
The investigation remains ongoing, officials said.
The shooting was reported just before 5 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Skyview Road, according to the police.
Authorities said a female victim was taken to the hospital with injuries and was later released.
Stewart was arrested the next day after being located in Botetourt County. She was arrested without incident, officials said.