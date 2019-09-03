Roanoke County police arrested six people following a Monday standoff.
On Monday morning, police were investigating a Saturday armed robbery in the 5600 block of Williamson Road. Officers located a car believed to be used in the robbery at a home on the 5800 block of Santa Anita Terrace, according to a news release.
Officers made contact with one person near the car, but another retreated into the residence. Police discovered other people were inside and would not come out.
A SWAT team joined the operation and negotiators eventually made contact with the people inside the residence.
The news release provided details on the charges filed against each of the six people involved.
Dustin Lee Lewis, 33, of Roanoke was charged with robbery, the use or display of a firearm while committing a robbery and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
The following five people were all charged with obstruction of justice:
- Tyler Jordan Griffith, 25, of Salem
- Hunter Dylan Hall, 21, of Vinton
- Nicholas Stuart Bennett, 32, of Vinton
- Aubriana Wright, 22, of Hardy
- Candace Rae Clark, 21, of Martinsville
A capias had also been issued for Hall in Montgomery County. Wright also faces a contempt of court charge out of Salem.
Roanoke County police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 562-3265.