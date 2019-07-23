Police are looking for an 18-year-old man they believe committed one of a series of vehicle break-ins in southwest Roanoke County.

According to a police news release, Tory Nashon Calfee has been charged with grand larceny and tampering with automobiles, following a vehicle break-in in the Green Valley subdivision of Colony Lane — one of dozens across the past week.

The release said Calfee is not the only suspect. It describes him as a black male standing 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police do not believe he has a fixed address, the release said.

On July 15 and 16, and early Sunday, 38 vehicles were broken into across that part of the county, and one of the break-ins involved the theft of a firearm. That gun was not taken during the Green Valley burglaries, police said Monday.

Anyone with knowledge of Calfee’s whereabouts, or information related to the break-ins, can call police at 562-3265. Residents can use the PoliceView app to see where the car break-ins occurred.

Neil Harvey covers state courts in Franklin County and the cities of Roanoke and Salem. Follow him on Twitter @newsharvey

