A heavy police presence was seen Wednesday afternoon on Electric Road in Roanoke County.
Officers were responding to a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a parking lot by the Tanglewood Kroger, said a spokeswoman for the Roanoke County Police Department.
No additional information was released. In Roanoke, a new gun violence task force has been developing ideas to reduce gun violence in all its forms, including self-harm.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a free and confidential service available around the clock to anyone in need of support or resources. The lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.