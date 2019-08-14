A Roanoke County police officer was arrested Tuesday, accused of submitting bogus timesheets over the last two years.
Steven W. McChesney, 33, is charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretense in excess of $200, and two counts of the same charge in excess of $500, according to a Roanoke County news release. McChesney was arrested Tuesday and released on a $2,500 bond, the release said.
The release said a June internal investigation found time recorded but not worked over a two-year period. McChesney was placed on paid administrative leave then.
McChesney worked for the department from 2013 to 2015, left for a period and returned in 2016, according to the release.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison is the special prosecutor for the case.