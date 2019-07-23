Police arrested Tuesday an 18-year-old man they believe committed one of a series of vehicle break-ins in southwest Roanoke County.
Tory Nashon Calfee is charged with grand larceny and tampering with automobiles, following a vehicle break-in in the Green Valley subdivision of Colony Lane — one of dozens across the past week.
The release said Calfee is not the only suspect.
On July 15 and 16, and early Sunday, 38 vehicles were broken into across that part of the county, and one of the break-ins involved the theft of a firearm. That gun was not taken during the Green Valley burglaries, police said Monday.
Roanoke County police said Calfee was arrested about 5 p.m. in Roanoke.
Anyone with information related to the break-ins can call police at 562-3265. Residents can use the PoliceView app to see where the car break-ins occurred.