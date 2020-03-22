An inmate at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail died Sunday morning, but jail authorities say there’s no reason to believe the death is related to the COVID-19.
The inmate, a 48-year-old man, was arrested Thursday and was subject to 30-minute checks at the request of medical staff because of complaints about underlying medial issues, according to a county news release. None of the man’s symptoms were consistent with the coronavirus, the release said.
At 6:07 a.m. Sunday, the man was sitting up and appeared to be breathing normally, but jail staff found him slumped over and unresponsive on their next check, at 6:28 a.m., the release said. Medical staff administered CPR and Salem EMS took the still-unresponsive man to LewisGale Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 8:12 a.m., the release said.
A state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
State police were notified of the death and a report will be made to the state Department of Corrections, according to the release.