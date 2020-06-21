CHRISTIANSBURG — Many of the charges from a man’s brawl with law enforcement officers last year in Montgomery County – a fight that involved tasers, pepper spray and an alleged attempt to snatch a “non-lethal shotgun” from a sheriff’s deputy – were resolved last week with a ruling that the defendant was insane at the time.
But still to be decided are drug charges that a defense attorney says should be thrown out because – according to the attorney – investigators ignored his client’s mental health problems.
Austin Owens Lincoln, 27, of Dublin, left the county’s Circuit Court Tuesday with an order to report when directed for a state mental health evaluation to determine what further care he requires.
Judge Robert Turk cleared Lincoln of two charges of assaulting a law enforcement officer, one count of disarming an officer, and another of obstructing justice, saying Lincoln was not guilty by reason of insanity.
The verdict followed Lincoln’s plea that he was not guilty and defense attorney John Dalton of Radford’s presentation of a mental health report.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Morgan said the prosecution concurred with the report’s finding that Lincoln was insane at the time of the Aug. 22 incident.
After the hearing, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email that Montgomery County has probably one or two cases per year that end in not guilty by reason of insanity verdicts.
Lincoln still faces two drug possession charges in the county’s General District Court. Dalton said the charges resulted from officers finding steroids and a small amount of marijuana in Lincoln’s residence, which at the time was in Montgomery County.
According to a summary of the prosecution’s case, the fight charges against Lincoln began with a 911 call from the 3900 block of Riner Road. Lincoln’s mother said that Lincoln, a veteran, was having a psychotic episode and that a physical altercation was underway within the household.
Two deputies heard screaming and yelling when they arrived. When they entered the house, they found Lincoln holding his sister by the back of her neck, the summary said.
Lincoln was screaming gibberish and would not obey deputies’ commands. A wrestling match ensued and two tasers and pepper spray were used on the struggling man. The tasers had “little effect,” the summary said, and the pepper spray only briefly subdued him.
In the midst of all this, Lincoln ran outside, shouting random numbers and words. One deputy went and got a “non-lethal shotgun.” When he returned, Lincoln seemed under control but he soon resumed fighting the two deputies and allegedly reached for the shotgun, which at that point was slung on an officer’s back, the summary said.
The fight continued until Christiansburg police arrived and Lincoln was arrested, the summary said.
After Thursday’s hearing, Dalton said that the next step in resolving the drug charges will be a yet-to-be-scheduled hearing on his motion to throw out the evidence due to what he called an improper search.
The search followed the fight with the officers. Dalton said he has viewed officers’ body-cam videos of the incident and Lincoln’s disordered mental state is obvious.
In addition, when Lincoln was checked at a hospital afterward, the only drug found in his system was a trace of marijuana, Dalton said. The hospital found that Lincoln was dehydrated, not eating, and suffering renal failure, the attorney said.
And Lincoln’s family members told officers that Lincoln was having a mental crisis and that there was a family history of bipolar disorder, Dalton said.
But investigators obtained a search warrant for Lincoln’s home by presenting his encounter with officers as a drug-induced rage and didn’t mention the mental health aspects of the situation, Dalton said. He argued that this omission made the search warrant invalid, along with any evidence resulting from it.
Dalton said he subpoenaed Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz to testify at the eventual motion hearing because earlier in the case, she wrote that officers reported Lincoln told them after the fight that his marijuana had been laced with something. But Lincoln was in no condition to say anything coherent, Dalton said.
An honorably discharged Army veteran, Lincoln stands over 6 feet and “is the picture of a warrior,” Dalton said.
“But on this occasion he wasn’t firing on all cylinders upstairs,” the attorney said.
A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in General District Court to set a date for a motions hearing.