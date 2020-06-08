The Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Monday it was reviewing allegations of sexual abuse made against four former priests, including one who spent part of his career in Roanoke.
William Dinga Jr., who retired from the priesthood in 1990, was the subject of recent allegations of child sexual abuse connected to his time at Christ the King Catholic Church in Norfolk in 1986, according to a diocese statement.
Dinga was ordained in 1975 and served as a pastor or associate pastor for several parishes, official said. That included a tenure at St. Andrew's in Roanoke.
The diocese statement didn’t specify his years of service. Other parishes he was assigned to included Holy Cross (Lynchburg), St. Jerome (Newport News), St. Vincent de Paul (Newport News) and St. Peter (Richmond).
Dinga denies the allegations, officials said. The diocese said it has started an internal inquiry and notified civil authorities. No final determinations have been made.
All of the priests who are under review are retired or inactive, according to the diocese statement.
Joseph Slowik is the subject of allegations stemming from his service at St. Paul’s in Portsmouth in the early 1990s. Thomas L. Long Jr. faces allegations from his time at Christ the King Catholic School in Norfolk in 1986. And Eugene Daigle, who was a religious order priest, is under review after allegations were received connected to his service at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea in Fort Monroe in the late 1970s.
The diocese encourages people who have been abused by a priest or church official to file a report with law enforcement and with the Virginia Clergy Abuse Hotline: 833-454-9064 or www.VirginiaClergyHotline.com.
A 24-hour, confidential Victim’s Assistance Reporting hotline also is offered at 877-887-9603.