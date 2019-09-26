At the close of a two-day jury trial, a Roanoke man was found not guilty of murder on Thursday in a fatal February shooting.
Darreonta Lamar Reynolds, 25, admitted that he shot and killed an off-duty clerk outside the Triangle Mart on Cove Road on Feb. 24. But Reynolds argued that he acted in self-defense and claimed that 26-year-old Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza had come at him with a pistol as Reynolds sat with his girlfriend in her car outside the northwest Roanoke convenience store.
Security footage showed that Nkurunziza was angry that night after being involved in a spat between the couple and had armed himself with the store’s .40-caliber Glock. He hurried out of the store and rushed to the car, and an eyewitness for the prosecution said Nkurunziza shot first, one time at the vehicle. Evidence shows he was then hit in the chest by one of four shots fired by Reynolds. Nkurunziza staggered back, collapsed and died soon after.
Reynolds and his girlfriend left the scene and did not call police, but defense testimony during the trial suggested that while he made some effort to hide the car and the shell casings, Reynolds had planned to turn himself in to police once he’d spoken to his stepmother, an attorney. When detectives tracked down Reynolds two days after the shooting, he and his stepmother went to the police station voluntarily. He answered investigators' questions and was not arrested at that time.
Reynolds was indicted the following month on charges related to the homicide.
Earlier this month, prosecutors brought additional indictments against Reynolds, arguing that just prior to the shooting he had pistol-whipped Nkurunziza outside the store. Those newer charges were struck during the trial by the judge, who said they lacked sufficient evidence.
It took jurors roughly 90 minutes Thursday to acquit Reynolds on the remaining counts of murder, using a firearm to commit that crime and discharging a handgun from a vehicle.
Reynolds, who has been held without bond since his indictment in March, was slated to be released Thursday.
Nukurunziza is originally from Tanzania and came to Roanoke in 2006.
