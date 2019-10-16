A law enforcement raid on two residences in Floyd County last month netted 30.65 pounds of methamphetamine, a record haul for the region's drug task forces, officials announced Wednesday.
The Sept. 26 raid on two homes in the 100 block of Pine Mountain Road also resulted in the seizure of more than 6 pounds of cocaine, fentanyl pills, and 21 firearms, and the arrest of two men, a statement from Virginia State Police said.
At a news conference Wednesday in Dublin, officers from the state police and from the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force and Twin County Drug Task Force said that for two years, investigators have looked into a drug network that stretched from Mexico to Virginia and other states. Called Operation Trap Door, the investigation blocked more than $2.1 million in meth and cocaine from reaching the Floyd, Pulaski, Wythe, Grayson and Carroll counties, and neighboring jurisdictions, officers said.
So far nine people have been arrested as a result of Trap Door, including the two men charged in Floyd County.
Jorge Humberto Martinez-Estrada, 31, and Alvaro Tejeda-Galvan, 47, both of Floyd, were charged with possession with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm while not being a U.S. citizen. Both men were being held Wednesday without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Investigators said Operation Trap Door was launched in 2017 during a drug investigation in Carroll County, and rapidly spread. It resulted in numerous seizures of meth, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, fentanyl and firearms, officers said.
“The importance and necessity of multi-agency collaboration is evident by investigations of this scale,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police superintendent, in a statement released after the news conference. “Operation Trap Door is the direct result of what we can accomplish when local, state and federal criminal justice partners combine personnel, resources, equipment, expertise and investigative efforts.”
“Because of that number of hours, no single agency could have done this alone, it’s not possible,” State Police Lt. Jason Robinson said.
In addition to work on the Claytor Lake Drug Task Force, Wythe County Sheriff Keith Dunagan said his office is seeing a high number of drug arrests. Last year the sheriff’s office was responsible for 567 drug charges in 2018, including misdemeanor offenses, he said.
Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones said he expects to see around 650 indictments by the end of the year.
At an Oct. 10 hearing, after being denied bond, Martinez-Estrada requested to have his case heard during the next grand jury, Floyd County Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom said. Tejeda-Galvan is scheduled for a Dec. 19 preliminary hearing.
The next Floyd County grand jury is scheduled to meet the first Tuesday in January 2020.
Wytheville Enterprise reporter Jasmine Dent Franks contributed to this report.