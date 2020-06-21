Bedford County authorities jailed a Roanoke man on charges that he attacked and severely injured a female real estate agent as she was conducting an open house Saturday in Huddleston.
Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, was being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
Bedford County's 911 center received a call from the victim of the attack at 1:53 p.m., according to a release from the Bedford County sheriff's office. The release identified the location of the open house as Mariners Landing. It did not identify the woman or the hospital treating her.
Mac Westland, an agent with Keller Williams Realty, identified the woman who was attacked as Lenora Farrington. Westland said Farrington was in stable condition, Westland said.
A GoFundMe page had raised $48,000 as of Sunday afternoon to defray the cost of Farrington's medical bills. "We can’t take away her physical and mental pain, but we can be here to make her feel safe without financial worry," wrote Teresa Grant, another real estate agent, who created the page.