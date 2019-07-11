A Radford man on Thursday tried to escape police by fleeing down Interstate 81 but wrecked his vehicle and ended up with driving, eluding, and drug charges, police reported.
Steven M. Parks, 36, was arrested after a chase that began shortly after noon with an attempted traffic stop in the 500 block of Rock Road in Radford, according to a Radford police news release.
Parks, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu, allegedly fled from the officer and drove onto southbound I-81 at Exit 105.
At Exit 101, the Malibu left the interstate and drove onto Wilderness and Lyon roads in Pulaski County before crashing into a ditch. The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to run but was caught by Radford and Virginia State Police officers, according to the news release.
There were no injuries, the news release said.
Parks was charged with driving on a suspended license, eluding, and possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it.
He was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, the news release said.