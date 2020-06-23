Radford police on Tuesday reported arresting a city man after a domestic violence incident in which his alleged victim kicked out a bedroom window screen to escape.
Travis Nelson Robson, 23, was charged with abduction, domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services, and being intoxicated in public after a reported incident with his girlfriend in the residence they shared, a police news release said.
Robson also was treated and released from Carilion New River Valley Medical Center for bites from the couple’s dog that Robson sustained during the incident, according to the release.
Robson was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail and was being held Tuesday without bond, the news release said.
Robson’s alleged victim was not identified in the news release. She was treated for minor injuries by city rescue personnel, the news release said.
According to police, officers were called at 9:15 p.m. Monday to the 300 block of 3rd Avenue. They found a woman who said she had been assaulted. She said she had been hit several times, pinned to the ground, and prevented from leaving the residence or calling emergency services.
The woman told officers she kicked out a screen and escaped, and a passerby called for help, the news release said.