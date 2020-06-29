Radford police are seeking help finding a West Virginia man who allegedly attacked his estranged wife in the city around midnight Saturday.
Dennis Ray Blankenship Jr., 36, of Bluefield, is being sought after an incident in which he is accused of pushing his estranged wife into a wall, putting his hand on her throat and blocking her exit from a residence because she did not go along with his sexual advances, according to a news release issued Monday by city police. He is wanted on charges of domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and abduction.
The incident occurred late Saturday in the 300 block of Fairfax Street, the news release said. Police were called at 12:07 a.m. Sunday after the woman, who was not named in the news release, got to a neighbor's home and called for help, the news release said. Blankenship left before officers arrived.
Police ask that anyone with information about Blankenship's location to call (540) 731-5040 or email crimestoppers@radford.gov.
Blankenship was described as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds. Police said he had connections in the New River Valley and in West Virginia.
The news release said that police consider Blankenship to be dangerous. An emergency protective order has been issued, the news release said.