RADFORD — A city man was arrested and charged with abduction, strangulation and assault and battery of a household member, according to a police department news release..
Andrew Jonathon Byrd, 33, was arrested just before 8:30 a.m. Friday following an investigation by the Radford Police Department. He was the New River Valley Regional Jail Friday being held on no bond, according to the police department.
Byrd's arrest came several hours after police responded to a call about an unresponsive person at a residence on Ninth Street, police said. The person was transported by Radford Fire and Emergency Medical Services to the New River Valley Medical Center.
An investigation found that there was a domestic incident involving a weapon, the department said. Byrd was arrested after warrants were obtained.
Byrd faces felonies for the abduction and strangulation charges and a misdemeanor for the assault and battery of a household member charge, said Radford spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.